Reported Oconto Falls drowning ends up being false alarm

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A reported drowning in Oconto Falls turned out to be a false alarm.

Oconto Falls Police Chief Brad Olsen said everyone on the beach is accounted for.

Olsen told Action 2 News a dive team, drones and sonar were used until they were certain everyone was safe.

“A shallow water buoy was pulled away from the swim area last week into deeper water and had not been recovered. It sounds like the kids that reported this today very likely saw the missing buoy under the water near the swimming area,” Olsen wrote.

