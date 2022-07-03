RAIN & STORMS AT TIMES ON THE 4TH

Fog is possible in Central Wisconsin and areas like Fond Du Lac county this morning. Otherwise, we will get to enjoy some early day sunshine before skies turn variably cloudy through the afternoon. There is a spotty chance of showers this afternoon, otherwise, evening showers and storms will develop across the northwoods. It will be a seasonable day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, light winds, and just a tad bit humid.

Tomorrow, July 4th, looks to be a little bit more unsettled across the region. The morning will start off dry for most, but showers can be expected in the Northwoods. Scattered rain and storms will then push south arriving in areas like the Fox Valley through the afternoon. Rain could be locally heavy, and a few storms may become strong to severe with some hail, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours. It does appear at some point in the evening, we could see a dry period before more storms develop overnight. Be prepared to take your outdoor plans inside once storms are close by.

Additional storm chances will hang around from Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier conditions should settle back in by Friday or Saturday. Seasonably warm temperatures are expected this week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

4TH OF JULY: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Patchy AM fog. A spotty t’shower. Evening t’showers NORTH. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Few showers NORTH. LOW: 67

4TH OF JULY: Turning cloudy. Scattered showers & storms develop. Staying warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: A few storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. A stray storm? HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.