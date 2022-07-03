Illinois woman dies in Manitowoc County crash

TOWNSHIP OF NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 47-year-old Illinois woman died in a single vehicle rollover crash Saturday night.

Deputies and emergency medical service crews responded to Interstate 43, north of Carstens Lake Road, around 4:35 p.m.

Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said an 18-year-old woman from Illinois was driving a 2011 Jeep Wrangler when a rear tire came off, causing the car to lose control. The Wrangler overturned after leaving the roadway and entering the median.

The 47-year-old was thrown from the car and died despite life-saving measures being attempted.

The 18-year-old was treated for minor injuries.

Interstate 43 northbound between County Highway C and U.S. Highway 151 closed for three hours Saturday while crews investigated the crash.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office offers their condolences to family.

Cleveland Fire, Silver Creek Fire, Newton Fire, and First Responders, St. Nazianz Fire, Manitowoc Fire/Rescue, Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office, Manitowoc County Highway Dept., Joint Dispatch Center, Highway 42 Garage and Wisconsin State Patrol all assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.