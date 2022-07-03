Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We know everyone out there wants to see some fireworks this weekend, but you may not know where they are or even what day. Don’t worry. We have you covered.

Festival Foods is hosting shows all around Northeast Wisconsin. Here are just a few of the shows that you can go to:

-Appleton’s is on July 3rd at 9:15 p.m. at Appleton Memorial Park.

Happy on July 4th:

-Fond du Lac’s is at 9:30 p.m. at Lakeside Park.

-Oshkosh’s is at Menominee Park at 9:45 p.m.

-Manitowoc’s is at the South Pier at 9:30 p.m.

-Menasha’s is at Jefferson Park at 9:45 p.m.

-Green Bay’s “Fire Over the Fox” is in Downtown Green Bay. The event starts at 3 p.m. with fireworks expected to start at 9:45 p.m. There will be music on five different stages, food and drinks, family activities, and a lot more. The Waterboard Warriors Water Ski Show team will have a performance on the river starting at 4 p.m.

If you would like the best view, you can reserve a seat in Leicht Park for $12 and enjoy the show up close!

