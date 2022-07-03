CHANCE OF STORMS ON THE 4TH OF JULY, SOME MAY BE STRONG

The holiday weekend has been pretty good for the most part. Things may wrap up with a bang from Mother Nature in the form of scattered storms, some of which may be strong to severe Monday afternoon & evening.

For Sunday night... some spotty rain or storms are possible near the UP border with the rest of the area just variably cloudy. Most spots should have lows in the 60s with light southerly winds continuing.

4th of July Outlook (WBAY)

Monday morning is looking relatively tame with even a little bit of sunshine likely. Breezes and humidity levels will increase during the day leading to higher odds of rain and storms by the afternoon and evening. Receny data suggest that a batch of storms and rain may move in from the west by mid afternoon. Some of this activity could be on the strong side but we’ll have to wait and see. There may also be some storm redevelopment during the evening somewhere across Wisconsin. Will that be to our south? Once again, in this pattern it’s just to hard to tell right now. Either way, some storms in our neck of the woods Monday may produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential rainfall that may lead to flooding. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Don’t cancel your holiday plans yet but keep an eye on the sky and your WBAY First Alert Weather App!

Seasonably warm conditions should persist through the rest of the week. The general storm track is favorable for little disturbances from time to time that may spark some rain & storms Tuesday through Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

4TH OF JULY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: W/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Few showers NORTH. LOW: 68

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy morning. Sct’d rain & storms in the PM & eve, some may be strong or severe. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated storm or shower is possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few stray storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.