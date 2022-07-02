Advertisement

SOME RAIN & STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY & ON THE 4TH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few early evening showers or t-showers are possible mainly south of Green Bay. Expect gradual clearing during the evening with quiet conditions on tap for overnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s in the far north to the lower 60s in the far south. Many spots will be in the 50s with light wind.

Some spotty AM showers or t-showers may develop across our southwestern counties Sunday morning. A few additional showers and storms could redevelop elsewhere during the course of the afternoon & evening. Most locations will probably have dry conditions for most of the day. Seasonably warm highs in the 70s and 80s are likely area wide. Winds will be in the 5 to 10 mph range.

Monday, July 4th, looks to be a little bit more unsettled across the region. Scattered rain and storms are looking more likely and a few of them may become strong or severe with some hail, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours. The exact timing is still hard to nail down. Keep your holiday plans intact but be prepared to change/modify them if rain or storms threaten.

Additional storm chances will hang around from Tuesday into Thursday. Drier conditions should settle back in by Friday or Saturday. Seasonably warm temperatures are expected all week long.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

4TH OF JULY: SSW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Early evening rain SOUTH. Quiet overnight. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Spotty AM rain SOUTHWEST. Chance of a few showers & storms PM & evening. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

4TH OF JULY: Scattered showers & storms. Staying warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: A few storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Warm with a few storms possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police cars and a SWAT truck outside a home on S. Baird St.
Baird Street reopens after Green Bay SWAT responds to disturbance
An overturned semi-trailer carrying beer at an Appleton intersection Saturday morning.
Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection
Monkeypox Gfx
First monkeypox case in Wisconsin resident confirmed
Richard Arrington
State Supreme Court upholds conviction with secret jail inmate recordings
There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.
Suspect arrested after emerging from Green Lake County marsh

Latest News

First Alert Weather
OCCASIONAL RAIN CHANCES THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND
First Alert Weather
OCCASIONAL RAIN CHANCES THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Your holiday weekend, wet and dry
First Alert Weather
LESS HUMID & LESS BREEZY TODAY