SOME RAIN & STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY & ON THE 4TH

A few early evening showers or t-showers are possible mainly south of Green Bay. Expect gradual clearing during the evening with quiet conditions on tap for overnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s in the far north to the lower 60s in the far south. Many spots will be in the 50s with light wind.

Some spotty AM showers or t-showers may develop across our southwestern counties Sunday morning. A few additional showers and storms could redevelop elsewhere during the course of the afternoon & evening. Most locations will probably have dry conditions for most of the day. Seasonably warm highs in the 70s and 80s are likely area wide. Winds will be in the 5 to 10 mph range.

Monday, July 4th, looks to be a little bit more unsettled across the region. Scattered rain and storms are looking more likely and a few of them may become strong or severe with some hail, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours. The exact timing is still hard to nail down. Keep your holiday plans intact but be prepared to change/modify them if rain or storms threaten.

Additional storm chances will hang around from Tuesday into Thursday. Drier conditions should settle back in by Friday or Saturday. Seasonably warm temperatures are expected all week long.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

4TH OF JULY: SSW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Early evening rain SOUTH. Quiet overnight. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Spotty AM rain SOUTHWEST. Chance of a few showers & storms PM & evening. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

4TH OF JULY: Scattered showers & storms. Staying warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: A few storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Warm with a few storms possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82

