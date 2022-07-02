Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: William Lee last seen in Berlin

Photo of Lee Williams
Photo of Lee Williams(Berlin Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - An missing endangered person alert has been sent out for William Edwin Lee of Fond du Lac.

He was last seen in Berlin, WI, wearing black sweat pants, a white flannel shirt, and possibly eye glasses.

Mr. Lee suffers from dementia and did not take his medication last night, he wondered away from a residence in the city of Berlin around 6:00 A.M. Saturday morning.

William is 73 years old, is around 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs about 179 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 920-294-4000.

