APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking.

An Action 2 News reporter on site is told the truck could remain on scene for some time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the incident.

