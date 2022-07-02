Packers president confirms 2025 retirement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy confirmed his retirement in 2025 on his monthly ‘Murphy Takes Five’ column.

Packers board members go to emeritus status once they reach the age of 70. Emeritus means members retire, but can hold their title as an honor.

Murphy wrote:

Since I am a member of the board, the policy applies to me and I will retire on July 13, 2025, when I turn 70. The organization’s executive committee has started to make plans for the process and timeline to find my successor. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Packers president. I plan on making the last three years as successful as possible, with multiple Super Bowl championships!

Murphy also wrote he hopes to have one large, non-Packers event at Lambeau each year.

This year we were fortunate to be able to host the soccer friendly between Manchester City and Bayern Munich on short notice. I anticipate that we will have concerts in the future. The challenge is finding the acts that are available in the month of June (so that the weather is good, and we have enough time to get the field ready for preseason games) and that can fill a stadium the size of Lambeau Field. Please know that I am pushing hard for a Bruce Springsteen concert.

Notably, the Titletown Beats series brings artists to Titletown Plaza.

Jason Derulo performed in June, while Hunter Hayes is set to take the stage July 16.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.