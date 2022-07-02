Advertisement

OCCASIONAL RAIN CHANCES THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Rain chances over the weekend but many dry times too. However, rain is looking more likely for the night of the 4th of July.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We’re starting off the day mostly sunny, but clouds will increase into the afternoon. By this afternoon, isolated storms will start to pop up... generally in the Fox Valley and areas West. Areas north likely stay dry during the daytime. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs.

Tomorrow will be similar. although a spotty storm could pop up anywhere. There could even be a few showers to start the day tomorrow, but widespread rain is not expected. Between today and tomorrow, most will manage do stay dry as rain chances are spotty.

The forecast is looking wetter for the Fourth of July itself. An area of low pressure will track just south of our region with bring periods of rain/storms that will be scattered throughout the area. That disturbance will slide east of the area at night and we should start Tuesday dry. But, another weathermaker could bring more rain to the area later in the day Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

4TH OF JULY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. PM storms showers... Fox Valley and West. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty rain toward daybreak. LOW: 59

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a spotty storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

4TH OF JULY: Scattered showers & storms more likely. A bit humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 78 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly clouds and seasonable. A stray shower? HIGH: 83

