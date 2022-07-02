Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police cars and a SWAT truck outside a home on S. Baird St.
Baird Street reopens after Green Bay SWAT responds to disturbance
Monkeypox Gfx
First monkeypox case in Wisconsin resident confirmed
Richard Arrington
State Supreme Court upholds conviction with secret jail inmate recordings
There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.
Suspect arrested after emerging from Green Lake County marsh
Four men were arrested in Kewaunee County. Clockwise from upper left: Raymond Crowe, Terrence...
Four people, 3 from Georgia, accused of trying to pass forged checks

Latest News

Photo of Lee Williams
SILVER ALERT: William Lee last seen in Berlin
People leave the port by boat to return their communities amid the arrival of Tropical Storm...
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas
Mother and daughter survive a house fire that was sparked by a heating blanket.
Mother and daughter survive a house
Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake