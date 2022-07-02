22-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on UW-Green Bay campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay officials report a 22-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash Friday after 10:30 pm. on campus. The man was a Green Bay resident, but was not a student.

Campus police were dispatched to the intersection of North Circle Dr. and East Circle Dr. for a report about vehicle headlights in a ditch. Offices observed a motorcycle hit brush in the Cofrin Arboretum.

They then located the man who was pinned beneath the motorcycle and was unresponsive.

Both campus police and Green Bay Metro Fire Rescue crews administered emergency medical attention, but the man died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Green Bay Police Department is expected to release more information when it becomes available.

