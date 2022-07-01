Advertisement

State Supreme Court upholds conviction with secret jail inmate recordings

Richard Arrington
Richard Arrington(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has reversed a ruling by a court of appeals in the case Richard Arrington, who was convicted of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for a Green Bay shooting.

Arrington was convicted in 2017 for the death of Ricardo Gomez outside a home on Day Street a year earlier. Prosecutors said Arrington was parked outside a home on Day Street looking for a man he was feuding with over a drug deal. Arrington fired three shots at the home and hit Gomez, who was a bystander, in the chest. Arrington was sentenced to life in prison with a chance at parole in 35 years.

Arrington appealed, saying his Sixth Amendment rights were violated when another inmate secretly recorded conversations with him at the Brown County Jail. An appellate court ruled in Arrington’s favor last year and ordered a new trial. The State objected.

In a 4-3 ruling Friday, the state’s high court said the inmate wasn’t working as a state agent and Arrington’s incriminating statements were unsolicited. Even though the recording device was provided to him by law enforcement, it was intended for another case and the inmate’s proximity to Arrington was a coincidence.

The inmate testified at Arrington’s trial that he was gathering information about a person in a 2015 murder case and Arrington was the one who initiated their conversations.

The court record says Arrington made incriminatory statements about his feud with the man at the house and shooting Gomez. A Green Bay police detective said Arrington made similar statements but framed the shooting as an act of self-defense -- saying he believed the man he intended to shoot at was reaching for a gun in his waistband.

Another police detective testified that the inmate’s lawyer contacted the district attorney’s office about the recordings, and the inmate was hoping to get a reduced sentence for giving information about Arrington; the detective didn’t make any promises.

The court also rejected Arrington’s argument of ineffective counsel, saying his lawyer was not deficient when it failed to object to the recordings as evidence or the inmate’s testimony. The appellate court said without those, Arrington’s argument of self-defense might have created reasonable doubt for the jury.

The four Supreme Court justices said Arrington’s testimony that it was self-defense was discredited by multiple witnesses at his trial; the recordings “merely provided additional discrediting support.” The justices said given the totality of the evidence, the jury still would have convicted Arrington, so they overturned the appellate court ruling and continue his life sentence.

