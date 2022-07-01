Advertisement

State leaders visit Appleton venue hosting events, fighting climate change

The award-winning building, Poplar Hall, was made from renewable timber and doesn't contribute to greenhouse gases
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An award-winning Appleton building is helping the fight against climate change. Poplar Hall is made from timber which is renewable, can capture carbon in the air, and doesn’t contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

State leaders visited the mass timber building Thursday which hosts events and performances.

“Mass timber is, we think, an industry that can be built in Wisconsin. When you think about the paper industry, we can actually have our own services here that fuel innovation in building,” said Dawn Crim, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Poplar Hall opened last fall at 141 Riverheath Way, along the Fox River.

