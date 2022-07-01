OCCASIONAL RAIN CHANCES THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Clouds will be on their way out of the area this evening, and skies will be mainly clear overnight. With the low humidity continuing, temperatures will be cooler tonight. Lows will dip to around 50° across northern areas with upper 50s elsewhere.

Saturday will start mostly sunny, but clouds will increase through the morning. By the afternoon isolated storms will start to pop up... generally south and west of Lake Winnebago. Areas north likely stay dry. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. Sunday will be similar although a stray storm could pop up anywhere... but, most will stay dry.

The forecast is looking wetter for the Fourth of July itself. An area of low pressure will track just south of our region with rain/storms being fairly widespread throughout the day. That disturbance will slide east of the area at night and we should start Tuesday dry. But, another weathermaker could bring more rain to the area later in the day Tuesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

SUNDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

4TH OF JULY: SSW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and quiet. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. PM storms possible... south/west of Lake Winnebago. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray storm possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

4TH OF JULY: Scattered showers & storms more likely. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain at night. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms... especially early. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 83

