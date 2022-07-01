LESS HUMID & LESS BREEZY TODAY

Behind a cold front that passed through the area last night, winds have shifted from southwest to northwest. This means less humid conditions, and also as the front continues away, it will be less breezy today. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Temperatures will continue to run in the lower 80s through the holiday weekend. Tomorrow, we will start with some sunshine, then clouds will increase. Some t’showers are possible in the Fox Valley and areas south tomorrow mainly late in the day. Sunday, there could be a spotty showers or storm around, but lots of dry time as well. For Monday, an area of low pressure will track just south of our area and now appears to arrive earlier in the day versus overnight. Scattered showers and storms appear to now be possible at times on Monday. It will likely not rain all day, but rainfall could be locally heavy. Check back for updates!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TOAY: NW/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: W 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then sunny. Seasonable with less wind. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. T’showers South, mainly late in the day. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

4TH OF JULY: Scattered showers & storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain at night? HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Early rain possible, then partly cloudy and quiet. HIGH: 82

