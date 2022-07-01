Advertisement

INTERVIEW: What if Wisconsin were part of Canada?

A Badger State-born and raised author writes a detective mystery written in an alternate Wisconsin, "Poutine and Gin"
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin-born and raised author made Green Bay the location for his first novel. But it’s not the place we all know. Or the time.

Steve Rhinelander has written a detective mystery called Poutine and Gin, which takes place on the eve of World War II.

Rhinelander is a fan and student of Canadian history, and for his novel he created an alternate history when Green Bay is actually part of an independent republic of Quebec as a result of the French winning the French and Indian War in the 18th century.

We talked with Rhinelander about writing his novel, his research, and his fresh take on history.

