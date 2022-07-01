Advertisement

Happy 105th birthday, Harold!

Harold Eichstadt is very active day-to-day at Bella Vista in Oshkosh
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - “I was born in 1917.”

Harold Eichstadt turned 105 years old on Thursday, June 30.

“The horse and buggy days were still going and good, and today I had a flight in the airplane going a hundred miles an hour, so there’s quite a change.”

Eichstadt is one of the oldest at the Bella Vista Assisted Living Center in Oshkosh. He’s very active in his day-to-day life.

What’s his advice for the rest of us?

”If you keep going, even though sometimes it’s hard, you’re going to be better off. Don’t let up. My dad taught me, in a good way, he said there’s work ahead, think about what you have to do that’s ahead of you. That’ll keep your mind occupied and pretty soon your body follows right behind.”

WBAY wishes him a very happy birthday!

