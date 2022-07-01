Green Bay police warn people to avoid section of S. Baird Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is urging people to avoid the 800-block of South Baird Street between Lawe and Porlier streets. That’s in a neighborhood near downtown.

Police say they’re dealing with “an incident.” They say it’s contained within a house and the public is not in danger.

A SWAT truck is parked outside the house. Action 2 News is working to get more details.

Motorists are advised to use Irwin Avenue as an alternative to Baird Street.

