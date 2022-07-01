Green Bay police respond to more incidents involving gel guns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are focusing patrols in public spaces like parks and downtown this summer after responding to 18 incidents in the past month involving gel guns, also known as a water bead gun. These are air guns that shoot small gel pellets.

Police say Thursday, June 29, a group of young people used a gel gun in a robbery at Bay Beach Amusement Park. Officers arrested five juveniles on charges of robbery, intimidation and disorderly conduct.

The same day, police were investigating people being shot at random with pellet guns downtown. Police tried to confiscate two guns from one young person and a large disturbance ensued. One officer was confronted alone by several people. Officers made six arrests on charges including battery or threat to an officer, obstructing or resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.

In addition to gel gun shootings involving people and property, the Green Bay Police Department says officers found gel guns designed or painted to look like real firearms. In the photo below, police compare a real handgun (top of the photo) with a gel gun that has a red top (bottom of the photo).

Green Bay police compare the appearance of a gel gun (bottom, with red) to an actual handgun (top) (Green Bay Police Department)

“These incidents are concerning for a number of reasons, not least the risk that someone will be seriously hurt,” Police Chief Chris Davis wrote in a statement. “We take this very seriously, and anyone who attacks community members with gel pellet guns can expect to be arrested and held accountable.”

The Green Bay Police Department is urging parents to talk with kids about the dangers of misusing gel guns.

This week, Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with Police Capt. Clint Beguhn about gun violence in Green Bay. The discussion included problems with gel guns. That discussion starts 3 minutes, 51 seconds into the video below.

A Green Bay police captain talks about the increase in ghost guns and incidents involving gel guns in the city

