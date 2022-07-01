Green Bay closing Resch Aquatic Center Saturday and Monday due to staffing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On two days of this holiday weekend, the pools at Resch Aquatic Center in Green Bay will be quiet.

The city announced the pool will be closed Saturday, July 2, and Monday, July 4. It will be open Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 P.M.

The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department cited staffing concerns as the reason for closing the aquatic center both days.

Joannes Aquatic Center will be open all weekend, including the 4th of July.

As Action 2 News has reported, Green Bay was looking for lifeguards and attendants to operate the concessions at city pools this summer. Green Bay has two job openings for every one person looking for a job.

