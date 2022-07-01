Advertisement

Green Bay Boys & Girls Club receives donation for its fleet

$20,000 from Bridgestone will be used to improve the Green Bay club's vehicles
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay celebrated a large donation Thursday.

The group received $20,000 from Bridgestone. Johanna Wickland, chief operations officer for the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay, says the money will be used to improve the club’s vehicles.

“This funding means that we’ll be able to connect kids to the club by bringing our vans to pick up kids from school, take kids on field trips so they can connect with the community.”

Bridgestone technicians taught teens vehicle and tire care after the donation ceremony.

