Four people, 3 from Georgia, accused of trying to pass forged checks

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man and three men from Georgia were arrested Thursday on suspicion of trying to pass a forged check at a bank, and the sheriff’s office says they tried it several times before around the state.

Kewaunee County deputies were alerted to a man trying to pass a fraudulent check at the Bank of Luxemburg branch in Dyckesville. The man left before deputies arrived.

A short time later, dispatchers had a call from the Bank of Luxemburg branch in Casco. The man left and was picked up by an SUV waiting down the road with three other people inside.

Deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers stopped the SUV and arrested all four on suspicion of Uttering a Forged Writing: Raymond Crowe, 63, of Green Bay; Laquentin Kerbo, 30, of Hampton, Georgia; Dennis Nelson, 30, of Atlanta; Terrance Austin, 34, of Hampton, Georgia.

Kerbo was also arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and had an extradition warrant from Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation found they’ve tried to pass fraudulent checks at several locations in Wisconsin over the past two weeks.

