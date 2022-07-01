Advertisement

First monkeypox case in Wisconsin resident confirmed

Monkeypox Gfx
Monkeypox Gfx(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state health department says it’s identified the first case of monkeypox in a Wisconsin resident.

The patient is a resident of Dane County. They’re isolating themselves, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says there’s a low risk for the general public.

Last month, the Oconto County Health Department said a visitor from outside the state was confirmed to be infected with monkeypox. The county’s health department said it was a limited exposure.

The DHS says as of Friday, there are 396 confirmed cases of monkeypox or orthopoxvirus in the U.S.

“While it’s likely that additional cases will be found among Wisconsinites, we are relieved that this disease does not spread easily from person to person,” DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said.

Brad Spakowitz talked about the monkeypox outbreak and symptoms of the disease earlier this week on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Brad discusses the symptoms and duration of a monkeypox infection and new evidence that's concerning to researchers.

