Firefighters stress fireworks safety ahead of holiday weekend

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Fireworks are one of the most iconic ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, but they’re also the most dangerous. Last year, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association, nearly 12,000 injuries were caused by fireworks and that’s why sparkly displays should be left to the professionals.

Big displays light up the skies in many communities across our area during the Fourth of July, but it’s also a very dangerous time of year.

According to Captain Ken Asselin with the West Bend Fire Department who is also district burn coordinator for the International Association of Fire Fighters, “There’s way too many people that are inexperienced with safety that are going to be lighting off fireworks in front of their kids, in front of their neighbors, alcohol is going to be involved. So we see an increase in the amount of injuries and fires from fireworks use of consumer fireworks.”

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue demonstrated, just how dangerous consumer fireworks can be. In a controlled environment, with professionals, and a stash of consumer fireworks along with a box of fruits and vegetables - it was easy to see how powerful and damaging fireworks can be.

“This could be someone’s head if it was too close to the tube for the fireworks,” said Asselin about a watermelon that was damaged by a shell.

Sparklers, one of the most commonly used items on the Fourth, especially by children, burn at 2200 degrees. The skin of a cucumber burned, like flesh would, in a matter of seconds. Roman candles, a popular purchase this time of year - not only split this cantaloupe in half, but left the inside charred.

While consumer fireworks are readily available and easy to purchase, a lot of what you can buy is illegal to set off, without proper permitting. But, even the legal fireworks like cones, snakes, and pop caps can present a danger too.

Asst. Chief Adam Dorn from NMFR adds, “If it doesn’t work, let them sit. Do not go up to them, do not put your hands on it, do not put your head over it to look down the tube or whatever it might be. Do not do that because something may happen yet.”

And that’s why first responders want people to enjoy fireworks from a distance instead of setting them off in their driveway.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.