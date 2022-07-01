COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 2nd week in a row with fewer than 30 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin marked the second week in a row when fewer than 30 COVID-19 deaths were reported. That’s counting all death reports submitted to the Department of Health Services (DHS) and the resulting change to the state’s death toll. Wisconsin hasn’t had two weeks in a row with the death toll under 30 in 11 months -- since the first two weeks of August, 2021.

The DHS says it received 7 reports of recent deaths, but the 7-day average held steady at 4 deaths per day. These included people in Oconto and Winnebago counties.

The state says 1,589 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed but the 7-day average of new cases stayed below 1,400 for a fourth day in a row. That rolling average was 1,390 on Thursday. In WBAY’s greater viewing area, 11 counties had single-digit increases in cases, 8 counties had double-digit increases, and Menominee County’s total was revised. County case and death totals are listed later in this article.

As you can see in the graphic at the top of this page, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only two Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19. Both are in the northwestern part of the state -- Barron and Rusk counties.

Eighteen counties have elevated, or medium, community levels. Two of them are in Northeastern Wisconsin -- Forest and Langlade counties. The other 52 counties are “in the green” with low community levels.

The CDC’s ratings are based on new COVID-19 cases per capita, COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

We might see a change with people traveling for the July 4 holiday weekend, when people are traveling outside their home area, going to festivals and mingling in crowds. We saw a jump in COVID-19 cases within days of the Memorial Day weekend but it ended up being a very brief surge.

As always, health professionals are reminding people to take precautions, especially if they might be exposed to a person more vulnerable to the coronavirus, such as the elderly or people with weakened immune systems: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer if hand-washing facilities aren’t available.

The positivity rate -- that is, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in the last week -- is still at 11.9%, the highest part of the range it’s been undulating in for at least three weeks.

Thirty-four people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, which coincides with our calculated 7-day average for COVID-19 admissions.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 374 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 56 of them in ICU. That’s 7 more patients in intensive care than the day before but 2 fewer people in hospitals and still the fewest people hospitalized at one time in more than two weeks.

The Northeast health care region hospitals were still treating 40 patients but had 6 of them in ICU, 2 more than a day ago. Fox Valley region hospitals had 12 patients, 2 fewer than Thursday, and none of them in intensive care.

COVID-19 vaccination numbers are slowly creeping up from last week’s lows. The exception is people completing their vaccine series, which we calculate fell to a new low of 204 per day over the last 7 days. Again, this naturally follows the lows for first-time vaccinations by three or four weeks, which is the time between first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. We could see numbers rise faster as parents get the pint-sized doses of COVID-19 vaccine for their youngest children.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and changes since last report)

5 to 11: 28.4% received vaccine/25.6% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.2% (+0.1) received vaccine/58.7% completed vaccinations/21.1% received booster

18 to 24: 60.9% received vaccine/55.3% completed vaccinations/20.1% received booster

25 to 34: 64.7% received vaccine/60.1% completed vaccinations/26.0% received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% received vaccine/66.2% completed vaccinations/33.7% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.7% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/50.0% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.4% (+0.1) received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% 63.5% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.1% 75.4% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.4% 50.9% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% Forest (8,960) 53.2% 50.7% (-0.1) Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.7% 55.1% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.7% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.8% 51.6% (+0.1) Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.7% 78.4% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.2% 51.5% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.6% 62.0% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,861 (63.2%) 288,405 (60.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,787 (60.3%) 318,412 (57.9%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,765,729 (64.6%) 3,580,925 (61.4%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 74,437 cases (+73) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,125 cases (+3) (101 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,237 cases (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,556 cases (+5) (294 deaths)

Door – 7,084 cases (+15) (62 deaths)

Florence - 851 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,348 cases (+28) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,604 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,938 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,576 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,470 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,743 cases (+8) (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,274 cases (+4) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,450 cases (+26) (162 deaths)

Marinette - 10,183 cases (+12) (111 deaths)

Menominee – 1,964 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,141 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,648 cases (+1) (98 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 45,087 cases (+39) (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,384 cases (+5) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,368 cases (+37) (274 deaths)

Waupaca – 12,010 cases (+8) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,292 cases (+10) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 47,342 cases (+39) (340 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

