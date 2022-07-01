Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan May, 33, (R) and Kendra Rateau, 24, died of drug overdoses in 2021 in Waupaca County.
Mothers upset over sentencing of Waupaca County woman for drug deaths
Barrett McKim, 12, is hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns on half of his body...
GRAPHIC: Boy, 12, burned over half his body in science experiment explosion
There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.
Suspect arrested after emerging from Green Lake County marsh
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
Harold Eichstadt (left)
Happy 105th birthday, Harold!
A General Motors vehicle is being assembled in this file photo.
Chip shortage leaves 95,000 GM vehicles incomplete in storage
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
Relatives of Emmett Till are calling for justice. (CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS,...
GRAPHIC: Emmett Till's family finds arrest warrant