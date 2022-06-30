Advertisement

‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash

By Bria Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama family says a car crash has changed their lives forever. One brother was killed in the crash, while a second is now fighting for his life.

Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller says she cannot imagine what the Bowen family is going through after a car crash took the life of one of their sons, Preston Bowen, and left another, Tanner Bowen, in critical condition.

Preston Bowen was a recent Sylacauga High School graduate.

Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car crash.(Sylacauga City Schools)

“His dad, Robert, said, ‘I don’t know how to say it otherwise. We’re just tore up,’” Eller told WBRC.

The Bowen family said the brothers were traveling along Coleman Bridge Road on Saturday when their vehicle crashed after leaving the roadway. Preston Bowen died on the scene, and Tanner Bowen was taken to a Birmingham hospital with critical injuries.

Eller says the family now has the daunting task of planning a funeral and staying at the hospital around the clock as Tanner Bowen recovers.

“His mom said... ‘I can’t even compartmentalize what I need to do for Preston.’ She said, ‘I can’t leave here.’ They had to finally make her leave yesterday to take a shower,” Eller said.

Eller says Tanner Bowen had been serving in the Army and came home last weekend to surprise his family.

“It’s pretty critical. They had to remove half his liver. They have packing in there right now. They need to go in to remove that. He’s had swelling on the brain. He had a stroke the other night. They don’t even know the extent of that. They can’t go in and do what they need to do until some of that swelling comes down. He’s going to have about nine surgeries,” Eller said.

The Bowen family lost one son, while another is now fighting for his life after a car crash.
The Bowen family lost one son, while another is now fighting for his life after a car crash.(Sylacauga City Schools)

So far, there’s no word on when Preston Bowen’s funeral will be. The family is having to stay in Birmingham at a hotel because Tanner Bowen’s care is so critical they need to be close by.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy Scouts from Appleton were returning home from Philmont Scout Ranch when their Amtrak train...
Appleton Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed
Zander Gorsuch, 12, was last seen in the town of Scott on Monday, June 27, 2022
12-year-old Brown County boy found safe
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Man arrested after SWAT situation in Clintonville
Green Bay hotel disturbance arrests
Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel
Fox River and west side of downtown Green Bay
DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

Latest News

Jordan May, 33, (R) and Kendra Rateau, 24, died of drug overdoses in 2021 in Waupaca County.
Mothers upset over sentencing of Waupaca County woman for drug deaths
April Hardegen (right) in Waupaca County court for sentencing on reckless homicide charges for...
Overdose victims' mothers upset by sentence for woman who provided drugs
Photo from inside an overturned train car
Letters from Appleton Boy Scouts describe their experiences after Amtrak derailment
Photo from inside an overturned train car
Letters from Boy Scouts about surviving the derailment