WARMER & WINDY TODAY WITH RAIN & STORMS AT TIMES

It’s a warm start to the day and will only get warmer as we go forward. Southwesterly gusts of 30-40 mph will give us a big boost in our temperatures and will make it feel a bit muggy. Upper 80s to lower 90s will be possible in the Fox Valley and Central Wisconsin while it will be cooler in the Northwoods where passing showers will be possible throughout the day. As a cold front arrives late in the day, there will be a more widespread chance for storms... some could be strong mainly in the Northwoods, but the threat for widespread severe weather is low.

Clouds will begin to decrease tomorrow morning, and highs in the low 80s can be expected for most. The humidity will drop through the day. Temperatures will be similar throughout your 4th of July holiday weekend. Saturday should be dry and partly cloudy with a chance for rain arriving overnight. Sunday will not be a washout, but spotty storms are possible from time to time. For now, it looks like any rain on Independence Day will hold off until the night.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY

THURSDAY: SW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

FRIDAY: NW VERRING SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Windy, warm, and more humid. A few showers & storms at times. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms. A few may be strong. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Seasonable with less wind. Humidity drops. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Rain possible at night. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Late storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Early storms south, then partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81

