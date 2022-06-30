Advertisement

Vasectomies: Urologist says consultations are up 900% after Roe v. Wade decision

Interest in vasectomies has increased dramatically in Missouri since Roe v. Wade court decision. (Source: KSHB, LYON LENK, CNN)
By Megan Abundis
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, interest in contraceptives has increased dramatically.

Missouri resident Lyon Lenk said his fiancée, Kelsey, means everything to him, and they are weighing her medical history after the court’s decision on abortion.

“We’ve talked about me getting a vasectomy. I’ve got to contemplate doing what could potentially be a life-saving procedure for the person I love most. It’s not a decision I take lightly,” Lenk said.

There are about two dozen clinics Lenk could choose from in the area as more men discuss the topic.

“Since Friday, we’re up 900 percent in people looking to get a vasectomy,” Dr. Christian Hettinger with Kansas City Urology Care said. “Typically, it’s about three over a weekend, and over this past weekend, it was 50 people.”

He said the procedure isn’t for everyone and should be viewed as a permanent form of sterilization.

“It’s not something that’s a good temporary fix. It’s not something I would plan to have done and then reversed in the future,” Hettinger said.

Lenk said he has done his research and has been talking to his family and friends about his decision.

“Either I get this, or we risk her being denied a procedure down the line, and that’s unacceptable to me,” Lenk said. “It’s not a sacrifice. It’s the right thing to do.”

Copyright 2022 KSHB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy Scouts from Appleton were returning home from Philmont Scout Ranch when their Amtrak train...
Appleton Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Man arrested after SWAT situation in Clintonville
Green Bay hotel disturbance arrests
Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel
Zander Gorsuch, 12, was last seen in the town of Scott on Monday, June 27, 2022
12-year-old Brown County boy found safe
Fox River and west side of downtown Green Bay
DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

Latest News

Jordan the kitten was saved from a Lansing storm drain by Ingham County Animal Control, Lansing...
PHOTOS: 6-week-old kitten rescued from storm drain
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
Oshkosh students introduce the new Brewing Futures Mobile CAFE
Oshkosh Area School District buys a food truck and creates a mobile classroom
Crews respond to a fire at the Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022
Crews fight fire at De Pere apartments; 6 people displaced