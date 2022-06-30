Advertisement

Suspect arrested after emerging from Green Lake County marsh

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a disturbance was arrested after emerging from a marsh in Green Lake County.

At about 12:30 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a disturbance on Vine Street in the Village of Kingston.

The suspect, 38-year-old Christopher L. Holcomb, had left the victim’s home on foot. Officers were at the home with Holcomb came back. He fled again.

Deputies asked for help from the Drone Team and K-9 Unit.

“The suspect eventually came out of the marsh and surrendered to deputies on scene,” reads a statement from Chief Deputy Matthew L. Vande Kolk.

Holcomb was taken to the Green Lake County Correctional Facility.

Marquette County and Columbia County deputies helped at the scene.

