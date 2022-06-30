SPOTTY STORMS TONIGHT... COMFORTABLE ON FRIDAY

Scattered rain showers will continue through the mid-evening around the Fox Cities east and west. At the same time, a cold front is dropping into Wisconsin from the north. That front is leading to severe weather across parts of Upper Michigan, and it’s possible some of those storms clip northern Wisconsin by 8-10 p.m. An isolated severe storm is possible, but that threat is more likely across the U-P.

The threat for strong storms is lower to the south of Anitgo and Marinette. You may hear some thunder here overnight, but severe storms are not expected. Temperatures will settle into the mid 50s north with mid 60s south. The strong southerly wind we’ve experience today will weaken tonight and turn to the northwest.

Look for clouds to decrease Friday morning with skies becoming mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lower humidity. That kind of weather should continue for the start of the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Temperatures will continue to run in the lower 80s. Saturday should be dry and partly cloudy with a chance for rain arriving overnight. Sunday will not be a washout, but spotty storms are possible from time to time and the same goes for Independence Day itself.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: W 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Scattered storms. A few may be strong across northern WI. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Seasonable with less wind. Humidity drops. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Rain possible at night. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray shower? HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and quiet. HIGH: 81

