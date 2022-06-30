Advertisement

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Mishicot man’s journey from coma to art

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A Mishicot man says he considers his near-death experience a blessing.

Thursday in Small Towns, meet Steve Koch. In 2015, Steve suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been on an incredible journey since.

Investigators believe Koch hit a bear while riding his ATV. He was flown to a hospital where he spent seven days in a coma.

“A lot of people think I’m crazy when I say it, but I was sitting in the chair in the hospital, not knowing where I was or anything and I remember looking on the wall and I see a cross and I heard the words, ‘love is all that matters’ and I was back,” said Koch.

Two years into his recovery, Steve’s employer offered to send him to a symposium in Indiana to learn how to carve stone. Steve discovered his passion.

Steve has turned more than 200 blocks of limestone and granite into unique carvings.

Thursday on Small Towns, Jeff Alexander reports on the profound story of Steve Koch. It airs on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns report? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all of our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zander Gorsuch, 12, was last seen in the town of Scott on Monday, June 27, 2022
12-year-old Brown County boy found safe
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Receiver asks for court approval to auction assets of Annie’s Campground
Crews respond to a fire at the Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022
How a drone helped fight De Pere apartment complex fire
Green Bay City Council meeting
Positive LGBTQ report triggers lengthy debate at Green Bay city council meeting
Boy Scouts from Appleton board a chartered plane in Missouri to return home
Appleton Boy Scouts reunited with families after train derailment

Latest News

June 30 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking storms
Small Towns Mishicot sculptures
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Mishicot man's incredible journey
Jordan May, 33, (R) and Kendra Rateau, 24, died of drug overdoses in 2021 in Waupaca County.
Mothers upset over sentencing of Waupaca County woman for drug deaths
April Hardegen (right) in Waupaca County court for sentencing on reckless homicide charges for...
Overdose victims' mothers upset by sentence for woman who provided drugs