SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Mishicot man’s journey from coma to art

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A Mishicot man says he considers his near-death experience a blessing.

Thursday in Small Towns, meet Steve Koch. In 2015, Steve suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been on an incredible journey since.

Investigators believe Koch hit a bear while riding his ATV. He was flown to a hospital where he spent seven days in a coma.

“A lot of people think I’m crazy when I say it, but I was sitting in the chair in the hospital, not knowing where I was or anything and I remember looking on the wall and I see a cross and I heard the words, ‘love is all that matters’ and I was back,” said Koch.

Two years into his recovery, Steve’s employer offered to send him to a symposium in Indiana to learn how to carve stone. Steve discovered his passion.

Steve has turned more than 200 blocks of limestone and granite into unique carvings.

