Ocean Navigator cruise ship returns to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ocean Navigator cruise ship has returned to Green Bay for its second and final call of the year to the port.

The ship, operated by American Queen Voyages, docks at 7 a.m. at Leicht Memorial Park.

The ship has about 200 passengers and crew members. Passengers will take part in a tour of the Neville Public Museum, Lambeau Field, the Automobile Gallery, and the National Railroad Museum. They will then be free to explore the Green Bay area on their own.

The ship will be docked at the park until 7 a.m. on Friday, July 1.

The Ocean Navigator previously visited Green Bay on June 16 as part of two 16-day excursions through Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Superior and the Bay of Green Bay.

Discover Green Bay says it is working to bring in more ships to the port in 2023.

The Ocean Navigator returns to Green Bay. June 30, 2022 (WBAY)

The Ocean Navigator returns to Green Bay. June 30, 2022 (WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.