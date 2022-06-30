Advertisement

No parole possible for Tomah man who fatally beat toddler

A Tomah man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the beating death of a 3-year-old child
Marcus Andeson
Marcus Andeson(COURTESY: TOMAH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A Tomah man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the beating death of a 3-year-old child.

In handing down the sentence Wednesday, a judge in Monroe County decided Marcus Anderson, 37, will never be eligible for parole in the death of Kyson Rice on May 3, 2019.

Judge Mark Goodman said the boy's death was an “extremely vicious" homicide.

“Mr. Anderson, the blood of Kyson Rice will never, never come off your hands,” Goodman said. “That’s what i want you to think about everyday you sit in prison feeling sorry for yourself knowing that you will never walk free again.”

Anderson was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse, WXOW-TV reports.

The boy's mother, Jessica Rice, and Anderson were living together in Tomah prior to Kyson’s death with Rice holding a full-time job and Anderson assuming primary daycare responsibilities.

“You had no right to take (Kyson) away in such a cruel way,” she said.

Rice said Kyson’s death has left her distrustful of people.

According to authorities, preliminary information from an autopsy done determined that “the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma type injuries which resulted in death.”

Most Read

Jordan May, 33, (R) and Kendra Rateau, 24, died of drug overdoses in 2021 in Waupaca County.
Mothers upset over sentencing of Waupaca County woman for drug deaths
Zander Gorsuch, 12, was last seen in the town of Scott on Monday, June 27, 2022
12-year-old Brown County boy found safe
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Receiver asks for court approval to auction assets of Annie’s Campground
Crews respond to a fire at the Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022
How a drone helped fight De Pere apartment complex fire
Green Bay City Council meeting
Positive LGBTQ report triggers lengthy debate at Green Bay city council meeting

Latest News

FBI officials and police stand outside the Mayfair Mall after a shooting, Friday, Nov. 20,...
Court: Boy accused in mall shooting should be tried as adult
Jury acquits man in fatal Racine biker club shooting
Fred Prehn
Wisconsin court: Conservative holdover can stay on DNR board
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Election investigator sued again for deleting records