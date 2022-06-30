Local immigration advocates say Supreme Court ruling is a short-term victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the Biden administration can end a Trump-era rule that denied U.S. entry to migrants seeking asylum while their claims are pending.

In a 5-4 opinion, the high court gave the White House permission to end the controversial “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy. The court says federal law does not require the administration to send migrants who it does not detain back to Mexico to await U.S. hearings on their asylum claims.

The Supreme Court also said the way the White House moved to end the policy last year did not violate the Administrative Procedures Act.

Advocates for the local immigrant population in Northeast Wisconsin say the undocumented still have a feeling of uncertainty after the Supreme Court ruling.

“It’s frustrating because some of us have been working in this area for 20, 30 years and we haven’t seen any progress. So what we’re seeing here locally is uncertainty -- a call for immigration reform but not a lot of answers,” Casa Alba Executive Director Amanda Garcia said.

Casa Alba in Green Bay is dedicated to serving the Latinx and Hispanic population in the area. They say this ruling sounds like a victory in the short-term but does nothing to address the long-term immigration issues in this country.

The Latino population in Wisconsin and other parts of the U.S. is growing exponentially. Garcia says as the United States continues to be perceived as a land of opportunity, people will continue migrating here.

Nationally, immigration advocates say the ruling is a key step in allowing the Biden administration to roll back harsh immigration policies. Locally, there’s still a feeling of uncertainty among immigrants until Congress enacts some form of sweeping policy.

“With any large sort of federal policy, we tend to see the swinging of the pendulum, right? We see it kind of move forward a little bit and then five, ten years later it will swing right back or even worse than what it was,” Garcia said.

Casa Alba said there is still the question of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. at a young age who are protected by the federal government. They’re commonly known as DACA recipients.

Shortly after the Supreme Court ruling, Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) announced six counties in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District, which includes Brown County, will receive grants to offset the costs of responding to illegal immigration here.

The Trump administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy has played an important role in countering illegal immigration. While the Supreme Court has said President Biden has the authority to repeal this policy, the question now becomes whether or not he should. This obvious answer is no. At a time when illegal immigration is hitting record high after record high and our border patrol agents are being pushed to the brink, it would be a catastrophic mistake to take this critical tool off the table.”

