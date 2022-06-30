Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Discovery Green Bay’s new headquarters

A discussion about Discover Green Bay's new headquarters and what it will offer visitors
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Discover Green Bay, the area’s visitors and convention bureau, had a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its $6.5 million headquarters. It will reside between Titletown and Cabela’s, and construction is expected to be completed next summer, in time for Packers 2023 training camp.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth had a conversation with Cameron Teske, vice president of visitor experience. Teske says the need for a visitors center to welcome people has been talked about for 50 years. Getting it off the drawing board and shovel-ready received a huge boost from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Teske talks about the purpose of the visitors center, what people will find when it opens, and how it’s going to help major, local companies as well as boost tourism at local events.

