Hit-and-run crash kills moped operator in Langlade County

EVERGREEN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 34-year-old White Lake man was killed when his moped collided with an oncoming vehicle Wednesday.

The vehicle that hit the moped left the scene in the Langlade County town of Evergreen, but the sheriff’s office says deputies found the suspected driver at a home nearby. The sheriff’s office has a 30-year-old White Lake man in custody on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The name of the victim isn’t being made public yet until his relatives have been notified. The suspect isn’t being identified until he’s formally charged.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the circumstances of the crash on Wilson School Road with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

