Advertisement

Hit-and-run crash kills moped operator in Langlade County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERGREEN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 34-year-old White Lake man was killed when his moped collided with an oncoming vehicle Wednesday.

The vehicle that hit the moped left the scene in the Langlade County town of Evergreen, but the sheriff’s office says deputies found the suspected driver at a home nearby. The sheriff’s office has a 30-year-old White Lake man in custody on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The name of the victim isn’t being made public yet until his relatives have been notified. The suspect isn’t being identified until he’s formally charged.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the circumstances of the crash on Wilson School Road with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan May, 33, (R) and Kendra Rateau, 24, died of drug overdoses in 2021 in Waupaca County.
Mothers upset over sentencing of Waupaca County woman for drug deaths
Zander Gorsuch, 12, was last seen in the town of Scott on Monday, June 27, 2022
12-year-old Brown County boy found safe
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Receiver asks for court approval to auction assets of Annie’s Campground
Crews respond to a fire at the Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022
How a drone helped fight De Pere apartment complex fire
Green Bay City Council meeting
Positive LGBTQ report triggers lengthy debate at Green Bay city council meeting

Latest News

Wisconsin COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases still under 1,400, but....
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
June 30 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday outlook
Photo courtesy: Flagstar Bank
Flagstar Bank announces data breach impacting 1.5 million customers