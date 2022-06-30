Flagstar Bank announces data breach impacting 1.5 million customers

MICHIGAN (WBAY) - Michigan-based Flagstar Bank has reported a cyber attack impacting more than 1.5 million customers.

The bank believes the hack happened December 3-4, 2021. It was reported to customers on June 17, 2022.

A document filed with the Office of the Attorney General of Maine states hackers may have obtained names, personal identification, and social security numbers.

On June 2, Flagstar concluded an “extensive forensic investigation” and “manual document review” and discovered the breach.

The bank says it is working to notify customers by U.S. Mail and offering complimentary credit monitoring services.

Flagstar says there is no evidence that any personal information was misused.

“Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution we have secured the services of Kroll to provide identity monitoring at no cost to you for two years,” reads a statement from the bank.

Flagstar’s call center can be reached at (855) 503-3384 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

CLICK HERE to learn more about credit monitoring services.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.