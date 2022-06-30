Advertisement

DNR investigates “alarming” fish die-off from De Pere dam to Door County

The DNR didn't find water quality issues and it's waiting for lab testing.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While a number of dead fish is normal to find this time of year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says what it’s seeing on the Fox River and lower Green Bay is alarming -- alarming because of the numbers and also because the agency doesn’t know why it’s happening.

It’s investigating a die-off of fish from the De Pere dam to Door County.

Waterways are currently experiencing strong currents, meaning these fish could have been pushed into the Green Bay area.

The DNR was first alerted to the fish kill situation on June 18, leading it to take quick action to both monitor and sample the water quality in the area. It didn’t find anything there.

Something like pathogens could be a factor. It will take time to get answers from the lab.

”Sometimes they go unsolved,” Jason Breeggemann, a DNR fisheries biologist for the Green Bay area, said. “We try to get ahead of it. We started taking samples and monitoring as soon as we could. Hopefully the pathogens test will give us some answers, but sometimes we’re not a hundred percent certain on what could be contributing to these.”

The DNR doesn’t feel that whatever is causing the die-off is affecting water quality for the public or the fisheries yet.

The department is asking anyone who comes across a lot of dead fish to report it for testing. Include the GPS location.

They say having a clear idea of where these fish are coming up can have a big impact on their research. You can email Jason.breeggemann@wisconsin.gov or call (920) 662-5480.

The DNR is investigating an alarming number of dead fish found from the De Pere dam to Door County

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan May, 33, (R) and Kendra Rateau, 24, died of drug overdoses in 2021 in Waupaca County.
Mothers upset over sentencing of Waupaca County woman for drug deaths
Zander Gorsuch, 12, was last seen in the town of Scott on Monday, June 27, 2022
12-year-old Brown County boy found safe
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Receiver asks for court approval to auction assets of Annie’s Campground
Crews respond to a fire at the Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022
How a drone helped fight De Pere apartment complex fire
Green Bay City Council meeting
Positive LGBTQ report triggers lengthy debate at Green Bay city council meeting

Latest News

A dead fish washes up along rocks on the Fox River in downtown Green Bay
DEBRIEF: What's killing fish in the Fox River?
The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the die-off of a large number of fish in the Fox River and...
DNR investigates fish die-off in Fox River and Bay
Eleven Boy Scouts in Monday's train derailment talked about their experiences
“There’s no way this is real”: Boy Scouts share stories of surviving Amtrak derailment
Eleven Boy Scouts in Monday's train derailment talked about their experiences
Boy Scouts share personal stories of surviving derailment