DNR investigates “alarming” fish die-off from De Pere dam to Door County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While a number of dead fish is normal to find this time of year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says what it’s seeing on the Fox River and lower Green Bay is alarming -- alarming because of the numbers and also because the agency doesn’t know why it’s happening.

It’s investigating a die-off of fish from the De Pere dam to Door County.

Waterways are currently experiencing strong currents, meaning these fish could have been pushed into the Green Bay area.

The DNR was first alerted to the fish kill situation on June 18, leading it to take quick action to both monitor and sample the water quality in the area. It didn’t find anything there.

Something like pathogens could be a factor. It will take time to get answers from the lab.

”Sometimes they go unsolved,” Jason Breeggemann, a DNR fisheries biologist for the Green Bay area, said. “We try to get ahead of it. We started taking samples and monitoring as soon as we could. Hopefully the pathogens test will give us some answers, but sometimes we’re not a hundred percent certain on what could be contributing to these.”

The DNR doesn’t feel that whatever is causing the die-off is affecting water quality for the public or the fisheries yet.

The department is asking anyone who comes across a lot of dead fish to report it for testing. Include the GPS location.

They say having a clear idea of where these fish are coming up can have a big impact on their research. You can email Jason.breeggemann@wisconsin.gov or call (920) 662-5480.

