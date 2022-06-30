Bucks re-sign Bobby Portis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bucks took care of their own as free agency got underway with the league’s tampering period beginning on Thursday.

Bobby Portis was the first to re-sign just five minutes after the flood gates open at 5 p.m. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Portis and the bucks agreed to a four year deal worth $49 million dollars. That’s the max Milwaukee could offer with his Early Bird Rights being held by the team.

Portis started 59 games last season in place of an ailing Brook Lopez, and averaged 14.6 points and nine rebounds a contest. He’s also been elevated to hero status in Milwaukee with his energy and key plays during the 2021 championship run.

The veteran big man also Tweeting out a video following reports of the deal, using the hashtag “4moreyears.”

Thank you Milwaukee for the endless love and support! Blessed beyond measures! #UNDERDOG #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/0HrJnlkcb4 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) June 30, 2022

The Bucks also re-signing veteran guards Wes Matthews (one year) and Jevon Carter (two years), according to a report by The Athletic.

In all Milwaukee spent $59 million dollars over the first few minutes of free agency to bring back some key pieces.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.