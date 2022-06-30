3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: When you count on wi-fi, it might be counting you

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz reported back in September about research that could count people in a room using Wi-Fi radio waves -- even through walls (see “3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wi-Fi Spy”).

The first real-world application of this research is, you might’ve guessed, military.

Brad has an update on the research, a recap of how this technology works, and how extremely accurate it is.

Also, another reason to get your flu shot every year. Researchers have found a possible link to reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s. But it might not be the vaccine doing the work alone. Brad explains.

