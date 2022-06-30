3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Campers can unwind but don’t have to unplug

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re the kind of camper whose idea of “roughing it” involves a self-inflating air bed and a hand-cranked drink blender for your margaritas and smoothies, then you’ll want to catch these 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Brad Spakowitz has some products for campers who want to unwind but don’t want to unplug.

Use the power of the sun. Refuel your mobile devices with a pocket-sized charger or go big with folding solar panels that can power a lot more.

Use the power of the wind. A company is promising a wind turbine that fits in the pocket of a backpack. Find out how small it gets, how powerful it is, and when you can get one.

