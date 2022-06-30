Advertisement

12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just...
The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.(Boggy via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FREEDOM, Penn. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool at a summer camp in Pennsylvania, according to the York County Coroner.

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, the boy was part of a youth group that had been at the Summit Grove Campground.

The coroner did not release further info, but said next of kin was notified.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan May, 33, (R) and Kendra Rateau, 24, died of drug overdoses in 2021 in Waupaca County.
Mothers upset over sentencing of Waupaca County woman for drug deaths
Zander Gorsuch, 12, was last seen in the town of Scott on Monday, June 27, 2022
12-year-old Brown County boy found safe
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Receiver asks for court approval to auction assets of Annie’s Campground
Crews respond to a fire at the Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022
How a drone helped fight De Pere apartment complex fire
Green Bay City Council meeting
Positive LGBTQ report triggers lengthy debate at Green Bay city council meeting

Latest News

Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
June 30 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday outlook
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
FILE - Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
It’s still unclear if it was a ransomware attack or some other type of cyber incident that...
Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits, job seekers in some states