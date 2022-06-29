Advertisement

Woodruff fans 10 in return from IL, Brewers beat Rays 5-3

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over five innings in his return from the injured list, Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urías homered during a four-run sixth, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Woodruff, who hurt his right ankle on May 27 at St. Louis, allowed one run and two hits. While on the 15-day injured list, Raynaud’s syndrome affected his pitching fingers.

Woodruff (6-3) was perfect through three innings with seven strikeouts. He made his major league debut on Aug. 4, 2017 at Tropicana Field against the Rays and went 6 1/3 innings in a 2-0 win.

Matt Wisler (2-2) replaced Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz with one on and two outs in the sixth, and it took eight pitches for the Brewers to turn a one-run deficit into to a 4-1 lead. McCutchen connected on Wisler’s second offering for a two-run shot, and after Kolten Wong doubled, Urías hit another two-run drive.

Urías added an RBI double in the eighth.

Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 23rd save in 24 chances.

Baz gave up one run, three hits and two walks along with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Jason Alexander entered in the eighth and walked his first two batters: Brett Phillips, who’s in a 4-for-51 slide, and Yandy Díaz. After a passed ball, Wander Franco had a sacrifice fly and Harold Ramírez hit a run-scoring grounder to get the Rays within 5-3.

