Advertisement

Wisconsin law to prevent backlog of untested sexual assault kits set to go into effect

(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul(Scott Bauer | AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legislation aimed at preventing a backlog of future untested kits that contain evidence following a sexual assault in Wisconsin will go into effect at the end of the week, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that this legislation, 2021 Wisconsin Act 116, will go into effect on Friday to ensure these kits are collected and sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Labs quickly and efficiently.

Kaul noted that prior to this legislation, there was no clear statutory procedure for collecting, processing and retaining sexual assault kits. This resulted in thousands of kits not being submitted for analysis until recently.

“Testing sexual assault kits can lead to the identification of violent criminals, helping to get justice for survivors and making our communities safer,” Kaul said. “This law will help ensure that Wisconsin never has another backlog of untested sexual assault kits.”

When health care providers collect evidence for a sexual assault kit, the survivor will have the choice to report it to law enforcement or not to. If they choose not to, the health care worker will send the kit to Wisconsin crime laboratories for storage within 72 hours. Kaul explained that the crime lab will then store the kit for 10 years or until the survivor decides to report it.

If a survivor does choose to report it, the DOJ explained that the health care worker will tell officials within 24 hours after collecting the kit. Law enforcement will then have 72 hours to collect the kit from health care workers and 14 days to send it to state crime labs.

Attorney General Kaul announced in May that a statewide system used to track kits that contain evidence following a sexual assault went live.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy Scouts from Appleton were returning home from Philmont Scout Ranch when their Amtrak train...
Appleton Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Man arrested after SWAT situation in Clintonville
Green Bay hotel disturbance arrests
Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel
Zander Gorsuch, 12, was last seen in the town of Scott on Monday, June 27, 2022
12-year-old Brown County boy found safe
Fox River and west side of downtown Green Bay
DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

Latest News

Artist's concept of the new Discover Green Bay Visitors Center under construction in the...
INTERVIEW: Discovery Green Bay’s new headquarters
Brad Spakowitz discusses a study about using Wi-Fi signals to count bodies in crowds or in a room
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: When you count on wi-fi, it might be counting you
Oshkosh students introduce the new Brewing Futures Mobile CAFE
Oshkosh Area School District buys a food truck and creates a mobile classroom
Crews respond to a fire at the Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022
Crews fight fire at De Pere apartments; 6 people displaced
Boy Scouts return to Wisconsin aboard a chartered plane from Missouri
Gov. Evers says Boy Scouts will receive a state honor