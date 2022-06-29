WARMER & WINDY THURSDAY... SCATTERED STORMS

We’ll stay dry this evening, but a few showers or storms could develop tonight north of the Fox Valley. Temperatures will settle into the lower half of the 60s by midnight... and that will be our low for the night. Readings will rise back to around 70° by sunrise as a southwesterly breeze strengthens.

Thursday is going to be a windy day with southwesterly gusts of 30-40 mph. That will push warmer, muggier air into the region. A few passing showers or storms are possible during the day... especially north of the Fox Valley. Highs will stay in the lower 80s in those areas, but to the south we’ll get into the upper 80s and lower 90s. As a cold front arrives late, there will be a more widespread chance for storms... some could be strong, but the threat for widespread severe weather is low.

Look for decreasing clouds Friday along with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will drop through the day. Temperatures will be similar throughout your 4th of July holiday weekend. Saturday should be dry and partly cloudy with a chance for rain arriving overnight. Sunday will not be a washout, but spotty storms are possible from time to time. For now, it looks like any rain on Independence Day will hold off until the night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY

THURSDAY: SSW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

FRIDAY: NNW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm NORTH & WEST. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Windy, warm, and more humid. A few showers & storms from time to time. HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Seasonable with less wind. Humidity drops. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Rain possible at night. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Late storms possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with storms passing south. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81

