“Talk about an extraordinary story”: Gov. Evers on Boy Scouts’ heroism

The 16 Appleton scouts and all but 2 of their adult leaders returned to Wisconsin on Tuesday, a day after the train derailment
"Talk about an extraordinary story," Gov. Evers says, telling us his office will be reaching out to the Boy Scouts.
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - We continue to follow the homecoming for the 16 Appleton Boy Scouts who played a big role in the rescue of passengers after the Amtrak train they were riding crashed in Missouri.

Tuesday evening, all of them arrived in Wisconsin on a private plane. We watched as the scouts came off the plane, many looking exhausted but with a sense of pride. They are now the talk of the entire country.

Their private plane flying out of Columbia, Missouri, touched down at Austin Straubel International Airport just outside Green Bay amid a ton of excitement from parents and local Boy Scout leaders wanting to know every detail of the role they played just after the train crash.

“Obviously the first thing we did is we tried getting the windows of the train out. That way we could get everyone out. Then, as people started getting out, more and more people just started helping people climb up and out,” 15-year-old Matt Suprise said.

Matt has a few scars on his face he’s now showing off, plus a pair of broken glasses.

Scout leaders say two of the eight adults who were with the scouts on their trip remain in a Missouri hospital but are expected to recover from their injuries.

“We are so blessed and lucky. We had a lot of help. We called in a lot of favors to get them in here tonight,” Troop 73 scout master Dan Skrypczak told us, “and of course our thoughts and prayers are with John and Sanjay who are both still hospitalized in Missouri, but we will get them home next as soon at they are medically cleared.”

We asked the governor during a stop in New London on Wednesday about whether the Boys Scouts could receive state recognition.

“We have reached out, and we haven’t got to the right people yet but we will,” Gov. Tony Evers said, “but you talk about an extraordinary story. The Boy Scouts were helping people who desperately needed help in that train crash and actually saved lives while risking their own.”

The Boy Scouts are taking a break from the media attention. They tell us they’re getting some much-needed rest.

