SUN & CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON, WINDY & WARMER THURSDAY

Pleasant temperatures with a mix of sun & clouds is going to be the rule for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s inland with cooler air near Lake Michigan. A few showers or storms could develop tonight, mainly northwest of the Fox Valley. Most spots stay quiet. Look for lows in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday is going to be windy (some gusts to 40 mph), warm, and more humid. A few passing showers or storms are possible during the day but we’re keeping the rain chance around 30%. Highs in the 80s to low 90s return. The chance of a few storms will continue Thursday night as a cold front moves across the region. There is a LEVEL 1 risk of some severe weather Thursday and Thursday night. While a few clusters of storms may produce some gusty winds or hail, a widespread severe weather event appears unlikely at this time.

Look for more sun Friday along with highs in the low 80s. That kind of weather should carry over into Saturday too. A few spotty storms are possible Sunday and there may also be some late day rain or storms on Monday. Overall, the 4th of July weekend is looking more dry than wet. Seasonable 80s continue Sunday and for the 4th on Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY

TODAY: N/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: SW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-6′

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 78, cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm NORTH & WEST. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Windy, warm, and more humid. A few showers & storms are possible. HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. Late storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80

