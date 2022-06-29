Advertisement

Sturm Foods in Manawa sends oatmeal to Ukraine

(FILE) Ukraine flag
(FILE) Ukraine flag(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT
MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) - One million packs of oatmeal are headed to Ukraine.

Sturm Foods in Manawa donated the packs, amounting to 28,000 pounds of food.

A trailer picked up the oatmeal around noon Tuesday. Next, it heads overseas on a cargo plane.

It’s the latest effort by Wisconsin Ukrainians and Help Heroes of Ukraine. The organizations have collected donations and shipped supplies since the Russian invasion started.

