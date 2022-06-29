Sturm Foods in Manawa sends oatmeal to Ukraine

MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) - One million packs of oatmeal are headed to Ukraine.

Sturm Foods in Manawa donated the packs, amounting to 28,000 pounds of food.

A trailer picked up the oatmeal around noon Tuesday. Next, it heads overseas on a cargo plane.

It’s the latest effort by Wisconsin Ukrainians and Help Heroes of Ukraine. The organizations have collected donations and shipped supplies since the Russian invasion started.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.